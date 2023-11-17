84 year old David Earl McKinney of Winslow, Indiana, died at home on Thursday, November 16, 2023. He was born November 2, 1939, and was a lifelong resident of Pike County.

David retired from Emge Packing Company in 1991 and the Pike County Highway Department in 2004. He was a horseman and enjoyed fox and rabbit hunting as well as camping with family and friends and traveling. David attended church at Friendship General Baptist Church in Oakland City and recently at Muren Church of God in Winslow.

Davis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shannon; his children, David Jr. (Tamara) McKinney and Karla (Mark) Greulich; grandchildren, Breanne (Stephen) Walters, Alyssa (Justin) Manges and Myriah Greulich; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Kylah and Kian Walters; brothers, Dale (Karen), Eugene (Karla) and Rick McKinney; sister, Linda (David) Yager.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Cleo McKinney; grandchildren, Kirsten and Hunter Greulich; and sister, Sharon Barrett.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at the Spurgeon Cemetery. Rev. Clint Woolsey will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com