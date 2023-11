John A. Drexler, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at home.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral service for John A. Drexler, set for Saturday, November 11th, 2:30 visitation, 3 p.m. service, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 7916 S 750 West, Holland.

Ashes will be scattered at a later date by family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.