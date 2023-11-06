Latest News

Bedford, IN- An Oolitic teen is dead and two other teens seriously injured as the result of a serious vehicle accident in which a car struck a tree.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday November 4th at 3:36 AM Dispatch received a frantic 9111 call reporting a one vehicle crash near the 3600 block of Bartlettsville Road.

Responders arrived on scene to find a 2004 SAAB sedan front end first in a tree. They were able to determine a 15 year old male was driving the car Northbound on Bartlettsville Road with two other juvenile passengers in the car, one up front and one in the backseat, when the car headed into a curve at a high-rate of speed causing the inexperienced teenage driver to lose control and travel off the east side of the roadway and slamming head on into the tree.

The front seat passenger, later identified as 15 year old Reginald Ray of Oolitic was pronounced dead at the scene. The backseat passengers was able to exit the vehicle and run for help to a nearby residence.

The driver of the SAAB was airlifted to Riley’s Hospital for severe head trauma and internal injuries while the teen passenger in the backseat was taken to IU Health at Bedford for treatment of his injuries. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated the 15 year old driver does hold a valid Indiana Learners Permit but it is believed he violated the conditions of his permit.

Preliminary reports are that unsafe speed and minor consumption of alcoholic beverages are believed to be factors in this traffic fatality. A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw on the teenage driver and toxicology reports are pending as this investigation is ongoing.

