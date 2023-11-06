Two Jasper Utility Service Board Planning Committee meetings have been scheduled.

A Joint Utility Service Board Water and Gas Planning Committees meeting will be held on Monday, December 11th at 10:30 AM at the Pfaffenweiler Room in the Jasper City Hall, and also via Zoom meeting.

A Joint Utility Service Board Electric and Wastewater Planning Committees meeting will be held on Friday, December 15th at 8 AM in the Pfaffenweiler Room in the Jasper City Hall, and also via Zoom Meeting.

The purpose of both of these meetings is to review each Department’s 2024 Capital Expenditure plans. All members of each governing body will attend the meetings in person. The members of the Board Committees may discuss any other matters that come before them.

The public is invited to attend either of these meetings electronically via Zoom.

To join the Utility Service Board Water and Gas Planning Committees meeting via Zoom, use the dial-in number, +1.253.215.8782 or +1.301.715.8592, or click here. The meeting ID is 838 9817 6125, and the passcode is 464224.

To join the Utility Service Board Electric and Wastewater Planning Committees meeting via Zoom, use the dial-in number, +1.253.215.8782 or +1.301.715.8592, or click here. The meeting ID is 811 0581 1497, and the passcode is 250144.