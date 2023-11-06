Women Empowering Women has announced their next luncheon meeting with guest speaker Amy Payne.

Women Empowering Women will hold a meeting on Wednesday, November 29th, at the SWICAC Building, located at 505 West 5th Street in Jasper. Doors will open at 11:30 AM for networking before the meeting being held from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM EST.

This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

During the meeting, they will have guest speaker Amy Payne talk about ways to incorporate time management and productivity strategies into your life.

Certified Professional Organizer©, Amy Payne, launched Lasting Order in 2011 with the goal of helping people live their lives with purpose and intention. Her organizing firm helps people clear the clutter at home and at work. Amy is also most passionate about utilizing technology to help business professionals maximize their time and resources at work.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations can be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Wednesday, November 22nd. The cost for lunch is $10.00 per person and is payable at the door.

For more information about Women Empowering Women or to access a membership application, visit the organization’s Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.