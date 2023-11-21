Linda Sue Hall, age 66, of Selvin, passed away at 10:55 a.m., on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born October 19, 1957, in Huntingburg, to Warren K. and Dorothy M. (Klein) Springston; and married Charles E. Hall on May 28, 1976, at the Dale United Methodist Church. Linda graduated from Tecumseh High School and retired from Woods Printing Company. She was baptized at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holland. Linda was blessed with a huge loving family and her grandchildren were her #1. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s events, playing bunco with the Selvin ladies, going out to eat, drinking iced tea, and having a good beach read.

She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Hall of Selvin; one son, Michael (Suzanne) Hall of Folsomville; one daughter, Stacey (Dr. Ryan) Flamion of Holland; two sisters, Donna (Carroll) Morgan of Selvin and Barbara (Jack) Werremeyer of Selvin; one brother, David (Sharon) Springston of Holland; one brother-in-law, Steve Brace of Holland; four grandchildren, William Flamion, Garrison Hall, Ellington Flamion and Anderson Flamion; and by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank all of her care providers at Ascension Cancer Center in Newburgh. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Debbie Brace; and one brother, Dean Springston.

Funeral services for Linda Sue Hall will be held at 2:30 p.m. E.S.T., Monday, November 27, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Selvin Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 p.m. E.S.T., on Sunday, November 26th. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pigeon Township Community Center. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com