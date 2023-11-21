DC Multisport has made a series of donations to support local schools in Dubois County.

Through the many events hosted by DC Multisport, 10% of each event’s proceeds are invested into the DC Multisport Endowment through the Dubois County Community Foundation. Every year, the DC Multisport board of directors agrees to donate the funds generated from the endowment to a local organization in need.

It was brought to the board’s attention the lack of hygiene products and clothing available to students in need throughout the entire county. The 2022 and 2023 endowment funds totaled approximately $2,000 and were distributed to each of the school districts according to population.

The DC Multisport board worked with the nurses and social workers at each school corporation to get a wish list of items needed at each of the schools. The list of those who received donations includes Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation, Southwest Dubois School Corporation, Southeast Dubois School Corporation, and Northeast Dubois School Corporation.