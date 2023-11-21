The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications. Individuals interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police Officer can apply online now at in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 .

Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police Officer are:

You must be a United States citizen. You must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (The Graduation date is June 21st, 2024) You must meet a minimum vision standard, corrected or uncorrected, of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. You must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. You must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma.

The academy begins on Monday, April 15th, 2024. The starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer is $62,327 a year. After the first year of employment, the salary will increase to $64,472. The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers a health care plan including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families.

The State maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full-time employees after six months of continuous employment. As an Indiana State Police Capitol Police Officer, you are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund, and the State will contribute to your retirement account.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police Officer by visiting in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/capitol-police/. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.