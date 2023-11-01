67-year-old Roger A. Fleck of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Roger was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 10, 1956, to Aloysius “Ollie” and Adeline (Kluesner) Fleck. He married Kristine “Kris” Beck on August 5, 1978, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a self-employed building contractor and most recently worked as a driver for Nutrien Ag Solutions in Jasper.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and was a member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and the Jasper American Legion Post #147.

Roger enjoyed pheasant hunting, working in his shop, and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Kristine Fleck of Jasper, one son, Travis Fleck (Angie), Jasper, two daughters, Kacie Seibert (Bryan), Haubstadt, and Lydia Shepherd (Kirk), Jasper, seven grandchildren, Tyler and Riley Fleck, Vayle, Briggs, Beckett Seibert and Eleanor and Kate Shepherd, three sisters, Karen M. Fleck, Evansville, Sara Hopf (Gary J.), Jasper, and Mary Sue Boeglin (David), Jasper, one brother, Charles Fleck (Patricia), Jasper, and two sisters-in-law, Jane Fleck (Vincennes), and Ann Fleck, Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Sharon Fleck, and five brothers, William “Bill” Fleck, Jerald “Jerry” Fleck, Kurt Fleck, Glen Fleck, and Patrick Fleck who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roger A. Fleck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or to a favorite charity.

