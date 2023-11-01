The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for U.S. 50 in Daviess and Martin Counties.

Beginning on or around Thursday, November 9, crews will begin restricting traffic on U.S. 50 between I-69 and U.S. 231 in Daviess and Martin Counties. These restrictions will allow crews to perform pavement patching operations on the roadway. Traffic will be controlled utilizing a flagger during restrictions.

A width restriction of 12’ will be in place for those lanes affected. Work is expected to last through the first week of December, depending on the weather.