William F. Martin, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

William was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 11, 1955, to Howard A. and Albertine “Teeny” C. (Schmitt) Martin.

He enjoyed remote control cars and building models, especially army tanks.

He is survived by one sister; Virginia (Karl) Shaw, Clarksville, TN, and one brother; Howard (Mary K.) Martin, Jasper, brother-in-law; Michael Chase, Trail, OR, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Chase.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William F. Martin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, at St Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.