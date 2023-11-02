Betty J. Hassfurther, age 88, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at St Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Celestine, Indiana on June 25, 1935, to Leo and Clara (Kleinhelter) Humbert. She married the love of her life, Norman Hassfurther on October 29, 1955. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1984.

Norman and Betty built their first and only home on Steinbottom Road. Shortly after, Betty was severely injured when lightning struck the factory that she worked in. Betty was unable to stay in their home alone as Norman was drafted into the Army and Betty returned home to live with her parents for care. Betty later traveled to Augusta, Georgia to live with Norman on base. They started their family there with their first born, Kathy. Norman was discharged from the Army, and they moved back to their home on Steinbottom Road and they completed their family with seven more children.

Betty was a homemaker and babysat for numerous families for many years and she loved all the children like her own. She loved gardening, canning, and especially baking her famous sweet rolls, sugar cookies, and many other desserts. Betty was also known for her love of butchering chickens to provide for her family.

Betty strongly relied on her faith to get through 39 years as a widow and still raising young children. She was often seen praying the rosary.

Betty enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also liked to embroider quilt blocks and made several quilts.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Celestine and the St. Ann’s Society.

She is survived by four daughters; Kathy Terwiske, Ireland, Julie (Jerry) Ebert, Ferdinand, Amy (Fred) Lindauer, St. Henry, and Joni Hassfurther, Jasper, three sons; Gary (Lori) Hassfurther, Jasper, Mike (Ann) Hassfurther, and Kurt (Sharon) Hassfurther, both of Celestine, one brother; Linus Humbert, Ireland, two sisters; Aileen (Ray) Lueken, and Margie Marks, Celestine, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law; Elaine Humbert, Jasper.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by one daughter; Sue Neukam, two son-in-laws; Tim Neukam and Jerry Terwiske, her twin brother; Robert Humbert, sister; Irene Lueken; two brother-in-laws; Louis Lueken and Ronald Marks, and one sister-in-law; Helen Humbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty J. Hassfurther will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, at St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dubois County Special Olympics or to Anderson Woods.

