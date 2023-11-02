Randall L. Burger, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Randy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 12, 1951, to Sylvester and Viola (Schwenk) Burger. He married Marilyn Louise Schmitt on February 3, 1973, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Randy was a 1969 graduate of Jasper High School. He served in the United States Army, ranked Sp5/E5 as a crew chief in Vietnam in 1971.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673, the American Legion Post #147, the Ireland Knights of Columbus #5581, the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He worked for Kimball International for over 45 years. He was avid at horseshoe and bowling and enjoyed golfing and grilling and smoking meats. He enjoyed being with family and friends and spending time at his cabin at the White River. He followed IU Basketball, St Louis Cardinals, and the Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed following his kids and grandchildren in their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Burger, Jasper, two daughters; Audrey Howard, Jasper, and Tina (Kirk) Talbott, Loogootee, four grandchildren; Haley, Hunter, Hadlie Kippenbrock, and Cameron Howard, two step-grandsons; Justin (Danyon) Talbott and Dane Talbott, three brothers; Steven (Nancy) Burger, St Anthony, Gerald (Sharon) Burger, Jasper, and Kevin (Connie) Burger, Jasper, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law; Adam Howard.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Memorial Hospital Health Care Center and St. Charles Health Campus for their continued kindness, support, and treatment during Randy’s extended illness.

A Christian Mass will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life for Randall L. Burger will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Jasper Outdoor Recreation from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The American Legion Post# 147 will do a gun salute and ceremony at 12:45 p.m. prior to the celebration.

A burial will be held at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, 2501 N. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff, Kentucky, 40160.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky/Indiana Veterans Program Trust Fund, St Joseph Catholic Church, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.