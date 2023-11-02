It’s almost that time of year when children can tell Santa exactly what they want for Christmas1

The city of Jasper has announced the “Letters to Santa” events taking place on Saturday, November 18, and again on Sunday, December 2 from 9 AM to 11 AM.

Children can write letters to Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate, and even make some nifty crafts to take home with them to remember the day. In addition, they can also grab a surprise from the Christmas Tree before leaving with a pre-addressed stamped envelope to Santa Claus, IN where the letters receive a direct response from Santa’s Workshop.

The event takes place at the Alexander Schoolhouse located in the back of the Jasper Public Library parking lot at 401 E 4th Street in Jasper.

There is no charge for this event.

For more information, please call 812-482-5959.