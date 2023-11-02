The Huntingburg Merchants Association is jolly-fying the Huntingburg downtown area to prepare for next week’s 38th Annual Huntingburg Christmas Stroll, happening November 5th to November 12th, 2023.

The events begin on Sunday, November 5th, with Shopping on 4th Street, the Holiday Fashion Show – That is sold out!, Music in the Market Street Park, and of course, the Tree Lighting and Story Time, happening at 6PM EST.

Through the rest of the week of the Christmas Stroll, patrons are encouraged to get holiday shopping done early by visiting the downtown shops, who will be open daily, Monday through Thursday, from 10AM to 7PM, and on Saturday and Sunday, with extended hours until 9PM!

Other happenings for the week of November 5th to 12th include: Cookies & Beer pairing, Candlelight Yoga, Ax Throwing, Jewelry Trunk Show, the Christmas Igloo Experience, Self Care Crafts, Tatertot the miniature horse, Carriage Rides, visit with Santa’s Reindeer, and the Holiday Home tour, to name just a few!

For details on event times and days, find the full-featured list of events here:

The Huntingburg Merchants recommend everyone check their Facebook page for updated details on events, availability, and more.