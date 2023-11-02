An overnight arrest in Daviess County has a Jasper man facing serious charges for child sex crimes.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives with the Washington Police Department began investigations regarding the sexual assault of a minor when contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services last month.

After a thorough investigation, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Alexander Korthaus of Jasper.

Korthaus was arrested by the Washington Police Department on Wednesday and was lodged in the Daviess County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Korthaus is facing charges of two counts of child molestation, one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, and one count of child exploitation.