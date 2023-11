Just a reminder that Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, November 5.

Clocks officially fall back at 2 AM EST on Sunday morning. DST ends when we move our clocks backward one hour Nov. 5 in the fall to provide more daylight during the morning hours.

For the fall, we move our clocks. The process provides an extra hour of sleep.

Remember to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed.

We will not “SPRING FORWARD” until Sunday, March 12th.