On Thursday, November 1st, the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council proudly announced a new Coordinator: April Jones.

April Jones is currently an Account Executive here at DC Broadcasting.

With her outstanding track record in leadership, and her commitment to community improvement set her up perfectly for this new position. She has done quite well in the TV and Radio industries and she brings leadership experience to Dubois County Substance Abuse Council.

In her new role, April will lead DCSAC’s initiatives to combat substance abuse and support affected individuals and families. Her vision aligns seamlessly with DCSAC’s mission: creating a stronger, healthier community.

April Jones stated: “I’m honored to join the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council. Together, we’ll help raise awareness for our area as well as provide resources to those who need them.”