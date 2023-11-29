.

Around 5 AM on Tuesday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle crash on U.S. 50 near Lily Pond Road, just east of Loogootee.

Detectives were quickly able to determine that a 2020 Freightliner box truck was traveling east down U.S. 50 when, for reasons still unknown, the box truck ran off the south side of the road.

The truck then struck a guardrail before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the box truck was later identified as Gregory M. Monning of Harrison, Ohio. Monnig was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Martin County Coroner’s Office.

US Highway 50 was closed or had lane restrictions for approximately four hours while emergency personnel cleaned up the scene. Sgt. Wells was assisted by Chief Deputy Keith Keller, Major Tyler Reed, Loogootee Police Department, Loogootee Fire Department, Martin County Emergency Medical Services, Martin County Coroner’s Office, Ruxer Towing, and Big John’s Towing.