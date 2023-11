At 3:15 PM on Tuesday afternoon, JPD responded to a two-vehicle accident on St. Charles Street, just north of Northwood Avenue.

After arriving on scene officers determined that a 2016 Nissan driven by Amber Czerwinski of Jasper had rear-ended a 2011 Ford Edge driven by Landrey Fegan of Loogootee.

Czerwinksi was treated at the scene for knee and back pain as her 2016 Nissan was considered a total loss in the accident.

Landrey Fegan was not injured in the crash.