The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has chosen a new SEDSC School Resource Officer.

Jeremy Lee had spent 31 years as a distinguished officer for the Jasper Police Department before it was announced on Tuesday that he would take the next step in his journey of law enforcement.

Lee has transitioned into the role of the new School Resource Officer or SRO for the Southeast Dubois County School District. In this new role, Jeremy Lee brings both specialized training and certifications to his new role including being a Law Enforcement Academy Certified Instructor, Active Shooter Terrorist Response Instructor, Field Training Officer, NASRO School Resource Officer Basic Training, and Indiana Department of Education School Safety Specialist Certification.

SRO Jeremy Lee has been active on various boards in the past by serving for the Ireland Youth Sports, the Jasper Police Department Pension Board, Crisis Connection Board of Directors, and more.

During his time with the JPD, Lee served in various capacities including Dispatch, Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, and Detective Lieutenant. In the previous role of being Lieutenant over the Dective Divison, Lee was in charge of conducting and overseeing criminal investigations as well as supervising SROs for the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporations most recently, Jeremy Lee served on the United States Secret Service Task Force for the past four years.

To find out more information or to view the full press release you can check out the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page.