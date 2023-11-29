The Donna Fenn Literacy Fund, held by the Perry County Community Foundation, has awarded a $3,805 grant to the Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation for the development of literacy skills for William Tell Elementary School students.

This fund was established in memory of the late Donna Fenn by her husband Doug and their son Christian, her sister and brother-in-law Barb and Thomas Liffick, and her parents Christian and Dorothy Nix.

Going back to 2005, the Donna Fenn Literacy Fund has provided support to the Tell City-Troy Township Schools with more than $33,000 in annual grants. If you have questions about this fund or are interested in setting up your own endowment fund, please contact Rachael Goldsberry, Regional Director of Development at rgoldsberry@communityfoundationalliance.org.

You can make donations to the Donna Fenn Literacy Fund through their online donation portal or you can mail them to the Perry County Community Foundation, c/o Donna Fenn Literacy Fund, PO Box 13 Tell City Indiana 47586.

Established in 1993, the Perry County Community Foundation is one of nine county affiliates of the Community Foundation Alliance. The Perry County Community Foundation holds more than 115 named funds established by individuals, families, businesses, civic groups, and agencies to improve the quality of life throughout Perry County, Indiana, with charitable assets of more than $8.1 million. During our most recent fiscal year, $253,000 in grants and $256,000 in scholarships were awarded to programs, projects, and people.