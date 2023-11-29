Memorial Hospital is offering skills evaluations for American Heart Association online CPR courses.

The American Heart Association offers blended learning CPR courses that feature online CPR courses followed by an on-site skills evaluation.

To do the online courses, go to elearning.heart.org and find the course you need. Once the online portion is complete, print the certificate, then call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399 (option 1) to schedule a skills evaluation to complete your certification.

Skills evaluations are scheduled and offered at Memorial Hospital for Heartcode® BLS, Heartsaver® CPR with AED, and Heartsaver® First Aid CPR with AED. The cost for the skills evaluation portion is $45 plus a $15 eCard fee.