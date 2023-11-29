Kimball International has announced the launch of its expanded SpecStudio Visualizer tool.

SpecStudio Visualizer allows users to explore seating, lounge, and table solutions to find the right product for their specific needs along with customization capabilities that allow users to personalize their furniture according to their preferences, project requirements, and budget.

Spec Studio provides the ability to create a product by selecting a variety of models and options including, arm configuration and leg style, and selecting items from the materials library to select the fabrics and finishes. Users also have the ability to rotate the image of their product to see the configuration from a variety of angles, a measuring tool allowing the ability to see the overall size of the unit, and can share or download the configuration they’ve created.