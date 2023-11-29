Latest News

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering “Stop The Bleed®”.

This free informational program focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.   

The next “Stop The Bleed®” program is Tuesday, December 26th, from 8 to 9 AM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper. 

This class is free, but pre-registration is required by emailing B.J. Sherman, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at bsherman@mhhcc.org.

On By Celia Neukam

