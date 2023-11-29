Phyllis M. Fischer, age 82, or Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Phyllis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 13, 1941, to Elmer and Eleanor (Lechner) Gogel. She married David J. Fischer on January 16, 1962, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2010.

She was a 1959 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a waitress for Mathias Café and then worked for Wabash Valley Breaking Plant for 20 years.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael Catholic Church. She was a sacristan and choir director for the adult choir for St. Raphael Catholic Church and received the Simon Brute award in 2013.

Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, butchering turtles with her husband, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are four daughters, Sheila (Randy) Wigand, Carla Wagner, both of Dubois, IN, Tina (Henry) Edwards, Lynnville, IN, and Rhonda (boyfriend, Jerry Cantrell) Ross, Indianapolis, IN, three sons, Kevin (Vivian) Fischer, Crawfordsville, IN, Darren (Debbie) Fischer, Allan (Diana) Fischer, both of Dubois, IN, 20 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, ten siblings, Patricia Hasenour, St. Anthony, IN, Ramona Buechler, Jasper, IN, Kathleen (Eugene) Eckerle, Ireland, IN, Rebecca (Paul Sr.) Frye, Buffaloville, IN, Marilyn (Ken) Schnaus, Ireland, IN, Marlene (Steve) Voegerl, Jasper, IN, Phillip (Dianne) Gogel, Ireland, IN, Paul (Paula) Gogel, Ferdinand, IN, Tommy (Angie) Gogel, Huntingburg, IN, and Elmer Jr. (Christina) Gogel, Ireland, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one brother, William “Sonny” Gogel, and one son-in-law, Dennis Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis M. Fischer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 (noon)-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com