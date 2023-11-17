Robert Lee Stephens, age 97, of Dale, Indiana, passed away, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 11, 1925, in Heilman, Indiana, to Hilbert and Odean (Woods) Stephens; and married Lola Bernadine Hall on October 12, 1946, in Morgantown, Kentucky. Robert served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division known as the “Screaming Eagles” during World War II; he was a P.O.W. and earned the American Campaign Medal, Purple Heart Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Battle Stars, Distinguished Unit Badge, World War II Victory Medal and other distinguished honors. Buying the family farm from his father-in-law in 1953, farming would become his life and hobby. He also enjoyed woodworking; was a member of Heilman Mt. Olive General Baptist Church and the Gentryville Masonic Lodge #424. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lola Bernadine Stephens, who passed away on June 28, 2008; one brother and sister-in-law, Russell (Henrietta) Stephens; and one son-in-law, Osburne Gibson.

He is survived by five children, Norma “Faye” (Gary) Angel of Ferrum, Virginia; Judy Gibson of Franklin, Tennessee; Robert (Jeannie) Stephens of Dale, Indiana; Larry (Beth) Stephens of Carrollton, Georgia; and Linda (Pat) Tevault of Elberfeld, Indiana; ten grandchildren, Stuart (Tara) Angel, Brynn (Early) Page, Brian (Kim) Skibba, Scott Skibba, Jason (Nicole) Stephens, Andrea (Kevin) Maxwell, Kyle Stephens, Grant (Sammy) Stephens, Ashley (Brian) Hazelip and Matthew Tevault; and twenty great-grandchildren, Noah, Bentlee, Kodee, Rachel, Shane, Cade, Avery, Camden, Jacob, Taylor, Morgan, Emily, Kamden, Kynlee, Brody, Owen, Nolan, Alec, Cale and Kennedy.

Funeral services for Robert Lee Stephens will be held at 11:00 a.m., EST, (10:00 a.m., CST) Monday, November 20, 2023, at Heilman Mt. Olive General Baptist Church in Heilman. Pastor Ken Slater will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by Indiana National Guard Honors Team along with Dale American Legion #444.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., EST (1:00-7:00 CST) Sunday, November 19th; and also one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the church. Gentryville Masonic Lodge # 424 will conduct a memorial vigil at 7:00 p.m. EST (6:00 CST), Sunday.

The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Misty “You’re a Mess” and Linda “# 2”; great and loving neighbor, David Moesner; Heart to Heart Hospice; Jennifer from Denny’s; and Pastors Theo, John and Ken. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com