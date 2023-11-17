The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning today announced it will extend the Employer-Sponsored Child Care Fund application window and award grants in two rounds. The $25 million fund, part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, will mobilize employers and communities to create or expand childcare offerings that address the needs of working Hoosiers.

Round one of applications is due at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 22. Round two of applications will close at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15. FSSA will target up to 75% of the funds for round one applications with announcements in December of the awarded employers and organizations.

Any applications not awarded in the first round, and additional applications received between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15, will be considered for the second round. Those awards, utilizing the remaining funds, will be announced in January.

The $25 million program, a partnership with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, uses a portion of the state’s remaining federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of the state’s broader efforts to strengthen the early care and education sector, providing support for today’s workforce and investing in tomorrow’s. The program is also supported by the Indiana Manufacturers Association.

Grant funding can be used to support employees’ child care needs in a variety of ways, including sponsoring dependent care assistance plans, providing on-site or near-site child care or offering child care tuition benefits. Grants of up to $750,000 will be awarded. The full list of allowable uses and details can be found here.

To be eligible, employers must be located in Indiana and either a business or corporation employing 20 or more employees, a group of employers with 20 or more employees, or a community-based nonprofit applying on behalf of a group of local employers with a combined total of 20 or more employees. Employers must also be willing to contribute 10% of the total amount requested and be able to implement solutions within the first year of the program.

For more information please visit www.in.gov/fssa/carefinder/employer-sponsored-child-care-fund.