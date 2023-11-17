As the festivities of the holiday season begin, Home Instead® encourages Jasper residents to participate in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program and share joy by giving a gift with older adults in the community who may not have anyone to celebrate with.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Heather Navarrete, business development manager at the Jasper

Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

This year program coordinators hope to collect 120 gifts for 60 local

older adults. This is the program’s 12th year in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for a Be a Santa to a Senior tree at the Jasper Home Instead, located at 215 W 5th St. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it wrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from now to November 30. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults

in time for the holidays.

“Gifts aside, the true value comes in the connection

Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors,” said Navarrete.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program. The Home Instead office serving Jasper is seeking to partner with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution. The office would also like to extend the opportunity to provide a gift for up to 15 seniors.

Contact the Home Instead Jasper office at (812) 482-3311 if you or a loved one are interested.

As a franchise network, Home Instead® is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Be a Santa to a Senior® program. Over that time, Be a Santa to a Senior® has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults nationwide.

For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 812.482.3311.