Mary Ann Kippenbrock, 91, of Ferdinand, passed away on Friday, November 17th at Northwood Retirement Assisted Living Center in Jasper. Mary Ann was born October 7, 1932 in Ferdinand to Raymond and Lorina (Denning) Wessel. She married Hubert Kippenbrock on September 12, 1953 in St. Ferdinand Church. Hubert preceded her in death on January 10, 1997. Mary Ann was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and its St. Ann’s Sodality Choir. She was Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, and sang in the Choir. She would often volunteer at the nursing home. Mary Ann is survived by three sons, John Kippenbrock of Evansville, Rick (Marian) Kippenbrock and Mike Kippenbrock all of Ferdinand; four daughters, Connie (Robert) Deck of Maineville, OH., Judy (Mark) Seger of St. Henry, Linda (Stan) Betz and Janet Rydberg all of Jasper; one sister, Jane (Erwin)Rexing of Rock Hill SC., four sister in-laws, Lilly and Linda Wessel, both of Jasper, Ruth Wessel of Florida and Vita Kippenbrock of Ferdinand; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; a son, Ronnie Kippenbrock; a granddaughter, Jessica Kippenbrock; siblings, Tom, Albert and Raymond “Sonny” Wessel, Olga “Boots” Prior, Ruth Stegemoeller and a daughter-in-law, Angie (Bishop) Kippenbrock.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 22nd at 10:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM ET and also on Wednesday at the funeral home from 7-9:30 AM ET. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.