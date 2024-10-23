Initial Digital Renderings of the Regional Wellness Center

The Indiana Uplands READI steering committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) announced today the allocation of READI 2.0 funding to support the development of the new Regional Wellness Center in Jasper, marking the region’s first investment through the Indiana Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative 2.0 (READI 2.0).

Governor Eric J. Holcomb established the now $1.25 billion READI program in 2021, and it has since been nationally recognized for its success. READI 2.0, which was part of the governor’s 2023 Next Level Agenda and approved by the Indiana General Assembly, allocates another $500 million to regions across the state to accelerate shovel-ready projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve quality of life for Hoosiers in the short and long term. READI 2.0 funding allocations were awarded in April to 15 regions representing all 92 Indiana counties.

“Indiana is investing in its communities and in its people like never before through READI,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg.

“Projects like the new Regional Wellness Center in Jasper are moving forward at record pace, revitalizing neighborhoods and creating new opportunities for current and future Hoosiers to access health and fitness amenities as well as community support, accelerating quality of life statewide.”

In Jasper, the $45 million Regional Wellness Center (including a $5 million READI 2.0 allocation) will help address regional challenges related to quality of life, economic growth, childcare capacity and educational attainment. The new 90,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on 10 acres adjacent to the Parklands and Jasper High School with plans currently including a large fitness center, four full-court gymnasiums, an indoor aquatic center, an indoor walking track, group exercise studios, and community rooms, including a community kitchen.

The new facility in Dubois County will be owned by the city of Jasper and operated by the Tri-County YMCA. Construction is expected to begin by Summer 2025, and the facility is planned to open in Fall/Winter 2027.

“I am excited for the impact that this investment from the state of Indiana will have on this project and the Uplands region,” said Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide.

“It is a stimulus for growth and opportunities and recognizes the role the Uplands region plays in the state and the recognition of Jasper as an economic and social hub. I am grateful to the many hands who have helped guide this community partnership project to this point and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the region for generations to come.”

READI 1.0 has awarded $487 million to 353 unique projects and programs across the state, yielding $12.6 billion invested (26:1 investment leverage ratio) in quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity initiatives. READI 2.0, which secured additional funding awarded by the Lilly Endowment Inc., is allocating another $750 million to accelerate community development investments statewide. This funding is expected to attract a minimum 4:1 match of local public and private funding, yielding at least $3 billion invested to increase the vibrancy and prosperity of Hoosier communities.

“This investment in the Jasper Regional Wellness Center reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the Indiana Uplands with innovative assets for current and future residents,” said ROI president and CEO Tina Peterson.

“This center will not only provide essential health facilities and promote well-being, but it will also help attract new residents and families who seek vibrant, community gathering spaces. This project will have a lasting impact, creating a stronger, healthier place to live and thrive for both current and future generations.”

Jasper is part of the 10-county Indiana Uplands READI region managed by ROI and a regional steering committee that was awarded $60 million in READI 1.0 and 2.0 matching funds to grow the region’s capacity as a national hub for innovation; develop and attract in-demand talent; advance housing, infrastructure and place-based assets; and enhance the region’s unique cultural, artistic, physical and livable amenities.

