Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, on their Week 9 loss against Southridge High School, and what they have up their sleeve going into Week 1 of HS Football Sectionals.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, on their Week 9 loss against Southridge High School, and what they have up their sleeve going into Week 1 of HS Football Sectionals.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.