In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Anthony Tarullo, Executive Director of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, about their upcoming October 31st event at Jasper’s KlubHaus61: the 2024 State of the Chamber & Awards Ceremony.

Visit their website for more information: https://duboiscountychamber.com/

https://youtu.be/6_vZETracWY