The Jasper City Council met in full attendance for their October meeting, beginning the meeting with the approval of September’s meeting minutes.

Cale Knies, the Loss Control Director, presented details on his Department, and their work on Legal, Personnel/Safety matters, and took the time to remind the public of the November 2nd Touch a Truck event, happening at 9:30AM to 11AM EST.

Ordinance 2024-14 was approved for its final readings to the City Council. This Ordinance approves tax rates for the 2025 Budget, those of which have not been adjusted in 8 years, according to City Council members.

Ordinance 2024-15 was approved for its final readings, allowing the City of Jasper to appropriate funds for the fiscal year of 2025. The stated budget as of this meeting is over $28 million dollars for the year of 2025.

Ordinance 2024-17 was approved for its final readings, allowing the City of Jasper Parks and Recreation Department to increase various fees for golf-related activities, and the fees for facility rentals, camps, leagues, boat permits, lot and dock rental, and available pool activities.

Ordinance 2024-18 was voted on for its second reading, and after many minutes of discussion about the topics presented in the Ordinance, was voted on with five “yays” and 2 “nays”. An amendment was motioned to adjust the language of this ordinance for the third and final reading, set to take place at the next November meeting. The Council motioned to table the third/final reading until new verbiage is established by City Attorney Renee Kabrick – as many Councilmembers expressed their concern about what this Ordinance would permit.

Ordinance 2024-18 reads:

Extensive discussion on the Northridge Estates Project Residential TIF Approval was had, (read the extensive details on this development here) where many Councilmembers returned to the question of: “If we approve this TIF and this project is seen through to completion, how much would this development increase local tax rates for the rest of the Jasper/Dubois County community?”

There was no clear answer given to this reoccuring question, as there are too many factors to be considered at this preliminary phase of the project.

Ruger Kerstiens, of Kerstiens Development, Inc. and Kerstiens Homes and Designs, Inc., stated that if they do not receive approval for this Residential TIF, the project will not advance, and the current property will sit vacant and be used as farm land.

Representatives of Baker Tilly, an Accounting Firm from Indianapolis, were in attendance via Zoom, and answered various questions that the Council presented.

If this Residential TIF is approved between the City of Jasper and Kerstiens Development, Inc. and Kerstiens Homes and Designs, Inc., it would set out to be a “pilot program” to lead the way to estabish Residential TIF’s as an option in Jasper.

Ordinance 2024-19 was passed and adopted for its only reading in order to set the salaries and wages for elected officials and civil city employees for the fiscal year of 2025. It was established that a 3% raise increase is expected, among other agreed salary changes.

Ordinance 2024-20 was passed and adopted for its only reading, permitting the City of Jasper to set the salaries and wages for utility employees for the 2025 fiscal year.

Ordinance 2024-21 was read and approved on its first reading, updating the truck load limit/street restriction schedule within the limits of the City of Jasper. Discussion about adding signs for truck routes throughout the downtown area was made, with possible next steps set to present to the Board of Public Works.

Resolution 2024-19 to confirm the designation of a portion of the City of Jasper as an Economic Revitilization area and approving a statement of benefits for the property known as Park Place III. (Kerstiens/Premiere Property Management). was passed and adopted by the Council. (Phase III is still in development; Phase IIII would be the last phase for this location).

Resolution 2024-21 to award Build-Operate Transfer Project and Taking Certain Other Related Actions was reviewed by the Council, and was approved after requests were made for this Resolution to be re-worked to better frame the context of the project.

Resolution 2024-21 is the first step of the process for addressing the indoor sporting complex development within the $45 Million Regional Wellness Center. The choice of creating this Build-Operate Transfer Project was selected because it allows the City of Jasper to get the most benefit out of their agreement. The City asked for project proposals, received interest from five different developers, and through the hand-picked steering committee for the Regional Wellness Center Project, they chose Krempp Construction Inc. as their primary developer.

Now, Hafer Design, the City of Jasper, Krempp Construction, and the YMCA will all be working together to develop this project into the long-awaited Regional Wellness Center that the City has planned for since 2011.

Just-shy of two hours after the 5:30PM start-time, the Jasper City Council adjourned their October meeting.

The Jasper City Council will convene again on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 at 5:30PM EST, at the Jasper City Hall Council Chambers.