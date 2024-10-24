With less than two weeks until Election Day, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announces that more than half a million Hoosiers have already cast their ballots, demonstrating strong early voter turnout across the state.

“With Election Day quickly approaching, we’re excited to see so many Hoosiers actively participating in the election process. I’m calling on every eligible Hoosier who hasn’t voted yet to make their plan to vote and ensure their voice is heard in this important election. As Hoosiers, we have a responsibility to shape the future of our communities, our state, and our country,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Voter turnout for early voting has been steadily increasing over the past weeks, with more than 500,000 ballots already cast by Hoosiers statewide. This early showing reflects the commitment and engagement Hoosiers have shown toward this year’s election.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office has worked diligently to ensure all eligible voters have the information and resources they need to vote securely. Alongside his team, Secretary Morales has blanketed the state with voter outreach efforts from county fairs, the Indiana State Fair, local festivals, parades, sporting events, and more.

As a reminder, early in-person voting is available through November 4th. On Election Day, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time.

Hoosiers can check their registration status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com

Hoosiers can text ‘IN’ to 45995 to report an issue at a polling site, need information about voting locations/hours, or have questions about election security.