A single-vehicle crash just south of New Salisbury early Thursday morning took the life of a Georgetown teen.

Around 3:35 AM Thursday, 19-year-old Dylan Lee Wilson of Georgetown traveled northbound on State Road 135, just north of Trestle Road in his 2002 Saturn. As Wilson was going around the curve in the road, Wilson lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway to the west. After leaving the roadway, Wilson struck a rock wall, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Wilson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team. State Road 135 was closed through the morning until just after 8:00 AM. State Police was assisted at the scene by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and Coroner’s Office.