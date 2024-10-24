Heritage Hills High School would like to invite all local veterans to our annual Veterans Day program. Any veteran who is interested in coming and celebrating Veterans Day with the Patriots is encouraged to arrive at the Heritage Hills High School Patriot Hall (Door #7) and sign in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, November 11th. After signing in, veterans are invited to sit in seats of honor on the gym floor to be recognized by students and the community. The celebration begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to invite their families.