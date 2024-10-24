Latest News

New Partnership Brings Rotating Surgeons to Perry County Memorial Hospital Starting November 1st Fort Branch Man Charged With Child Molesting Heritage Hills High School Invites Local Veterans to Annual Veterans Day Celebration Jasper City Council Weighs In on Residential Tax Increment Financing and Regional Wellness Center Development READI 2.0 Invests $5 Million to City of Jasper’s Regional Wellness Center Project

Heritage Hills High School would like to invite all local veterans to our annual Veterans Day program.  Any veteran who is interested in coming and celebrating Veterans Day with the Patriots is encouraged to arrive at the Heritage Hills High School Patriot Hall (Door #7) and sign in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, November 11th.  After signing in, veterans are invited to sit in seats of honor on the gym floor to be recognized by students and the community.  The celebration begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.  Veterans are encouraged to invite their families.

