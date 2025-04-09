The Sisters of Saint Benedict have announced their upcoming Cosmic Walk event for Monday, April 28th, 2025, at 6 PM.

Located on the grounds of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, the Cosmic Walk is a walking meditation that offers a glimpse into our sacred origins. There are many creation stories, as this walk is an attempt to connect the work of scientists from around the world with the ongoing spiritual search to understand who we are and how we came to be.

Visitors walking these stations are invited to meditate on the vast mystery of creation that has been at work for 13 billion years and to reflect on the wonder of life as we know it.

This event is part of a collaboration between the Sisters of St. Benedict’s Laudato Si’ Circle and the Ferdinand Library to hold events in April to raise awareness to care for our common home, the planet Earth.