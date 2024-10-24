On Wednesday afternoon, October 23, Indiana State Police arrested Duncan Maikranz, 65, of Fort Branch, after a criminal investigation revealed he allegedly molested two children under the age of 14. Indiana State Police Detective Tobias Odom initiated this investigation on October 18 after receiving information from the victim’s family. The alleged incidents occurred earlier this year.

After reviewing this investigation, the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges on Maikranz and issued a felony warrant for his arrest. This afternoon at approximately 4:45 p.m., Indiana State Police and Fort Branch Police arrested Maikranz at his Fort Branch home without incident. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Duncan Maikranz, 65, Fort Branch, IN