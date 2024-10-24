Mary A. Kuper, age 86 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Shoals, Indiana on February 17, 1938 to Thomas and Vera (Holt) George. She married William J. Kuper on February 23, 1957. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1999.

Her and her husband William owned and operated Kuper Cleaning Service in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She enjoyed treasure hunting at garage and yard sales, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Marcia Corbin (Gary), Ireland, and Tammy Hyde (Randy Bromm), St. Anthony, five grandchildren; Amy Weisman, Nicole Lampert, Mindy Sendelweck, Shana Gearhart, and Cally Hyde, ten great grandchildren, three sisters; Linda Bauer (Cletus), Loogootee, Marlene Baugh, Loogootee, Donna Downs (Bob), Ohio, and one brother; Carrol George (Roberta), Loogootee.

Preceding her in death beside her husband, was one son; William Billy Kuper Jr., one sister; Jean Simms, and two brothers; John George and Hilbert George.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary A. Kuper will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Martin Cemetery in Whitfield, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com