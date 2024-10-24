William R. “Bill” Hoffman, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Bill was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on October 21, 1937, to Alfred G. and Marie L. (Kieffner). He married Wilma Jean Sendelweck on October 16, 1960, in St John’s Lutheran Church.

He was a 1955 Jasper High School graduate.

He was an M.P. in the U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years.

Bill was an avid golfer and a lifelong farmer, proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township where he was a member of the church council, former Sunday school teacher, and a member of the senior choir for over 60 years. He was a member of the Indiana Bankers Association 40 Year Club, Bank Director for 42 years, 21 years with Bank of Ireland, and 21 years with the German American Bancorp. He was the director and president for Patoka Valley Feed Corporation for 18 years and a member of the Ireland Lions Club, Ireland Sportsman’s Club, Dubois County Museum, and the Dubois County Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Jean “Jean” Hoffman, Jasper; two sons: Greg (Judy) Hoffman, Apple Valley, Minnesota and Keith (Kathryn) Hoffman, Loveland, Ohio; five grandchildren: Victoria Hoffman, Nicholas (Morgan) Hoffman, Ken Hoffman, Taylor (Erik) Sackandy, and Madyson Hoffman, one great-granddaughter, Berkeley Hoffman, three siblings: Dan (Earlene) Hoffman, Tim (Kathy) Hoffman, Helen (Bob) Shearer, and three sisters-in-law, Helen Hoffman, Kathy Goss, and Rita Sendelweck.

He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Reverend Jacob Hoffman.

A funeral service for William R. “Bill” Hoffman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, at the Becher-Kluesner North Side Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Dubois County Museum.