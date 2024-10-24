Starting November 1st, Perry County Memorial Hospital is excited to announce a new partnership with Owensboro Health, bringing expanded general surgery services to the local community. This collaboration will significantly increase access to quality surgical care, ensuring that residents no longer need to travel far for their medical needs.

As part of this agreement, Owensboro Health will rotate six general surgeons through Perry County Memorial Hospital, along with an additional five surgeons who will be available in an on-call rotation. This ensures a steady availability of skilled professionals, offering convenience and peace of mind to patients seeking surgical care.

Perry County Memorial Hospital’s longstanding affiliation with Deaconess will remain unchanged, continuing to provide specialized care and essential resources. Together, these partnerships underscore the hospital’s commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of Perry County residents.