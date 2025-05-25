Last week, during the final week of the 2024-2025 academic year, Forest Park Junior-Senior High School celebrated student creativity with their annual Art Show, an event that brought vibrant displays of artistic achievement to the school community.

The Art Extravaganza, held on May 19, 2025, featured an impressive collection of artwork created throughout the school year by talented junior high and high school students. Despite facing scheduling challenges due to weather-related postponements, the rescheduled event drew strong community support, with dozens of family members, friends, and art enthusiasts gathering to appreciate the students’ creative accomplishments.

The evening’s top honor went to Haven Weyer, who earned both the Senior Display Winner award and the prestigious Best of Show recognition for her outstanding artistic work. Weyer’s dual achievement highlighted the exceptional quality of student art on display throughout the exhibition.

Several students received Superior Awards for their exceptional pieces across various artistic mediums. Grace Hulsman was recognized for her Pastel Landscape, while Hannah Kuebler earned recognition for two works: a delicate Pastel Swan and an intricate Oil Painting of Mushrooms. Nora Welp impressed judges with her innovative Cake Wind Chime, and Carrington Persohn showcased technical skill with a Low Poly Flamingo design.

Photography and three-dimensional art were also well-represented among the superior award winners. Jack Kreilein captured attention with his Photo of Piano Keys, demonstrating the artistic potential in everyday subjects, while Sophia Bettag displayed craftsmanship with her detailed Ceramic Picnic Basket.

The diverse range of winning pieces—spanning traditional mediums like pastels and oils to contemporary digital art and functional ceramics—reflected the comprehensive art education program at Forest Park Junior-Senior High School. The variety demonstrated students’ exploration across multiple artistic disciplines and techniques throughout the academic year.

School officials expressed pride in all participating student artists and gratitude for the community’s continued support of the arts program. The annual Art Show serves as both a celebration of student achievement and a showcase of the creative learning happening within Forest Park’s classrooms.

Community members who attended the event showed enthusiastic support, with the school’s Facebook announcement of the event receiving significant engagement from local residents and the Ferdinand Branch Library, among others.

You can view pictures from the event by visiting the Forest Park Junior-Senior High School Facebook page.