The Town of Grandview is asking for public input as it explores potential improvements to its wastewater infrastructure. Residents are invited to complete a brief online survey designed to help local officials better understand community needs, priorities, and any current issues with the wastewater system.

The survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/grandviewwwsurvey, is part of a broader effort by the town to plan for long-term utility upgrades and maintain compliance with environmental and health regulations. Community feedback will help shape decisions about future infrastructure projects and funding applications.

Grandview’s wastewater system serves a population of just over 800 people and relies on groundwater as its primary source. While the town meets state and federal safety standards for water and wastewater, ongoing maintenance and modernization are critical to ensuring reliability and public health.

Local leaders emphasize the importance of public involvement in shaping the future of Grandview’s utilities. The Town Board encourages residents to complete the survey and report any existing concerns or recurring issues, such as sewer backups or drainage problems.

The deadline to complete the wastewater improvement survey has not been publicly announced, but residents are encouraged to respond as soon as possible to ensure their voices are heard.

For more information, you can contact Grandview Town Hall at 812-649-2573.