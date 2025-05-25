Spencer County officials have announced a sealed bid auction for three surplus law enforcement vehicles, with submissions due by early June.

The Spencer County Auditor’s Office is accepting sealed bids for a 2015 Ford Taurus, a 2013 Ford Explorer, and a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, all previously used by county law enforcement agencies. The vehicles are being sold as part of the county’s regular surplus property disposal process.

The auction includes a 2015 Ford Taurus in tan with 186,934 miles, a 2013 white Ford Explorer with 214,693 miles, and a 2011 white Ford Crown Victoria with approximately 144,000 miles and. The Crown Victoria’s odometer is inoperable.

Interested buyers must submit sealed bids to the Spencer County Auditor’s Office at 200 Main Street, Room 6, Rockport, IN 47635, no later than 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The bids will be publicly opened during the Spencer County Commissioners’ Meeting at 3:00 PM Central Standard Time, the same day.

Those seeking additional vehicle specifications and details can contact the Auditor’s Office at auditor@spencercounty.in.gov. The Spencer County Auditor reserves the right to accept or reject any bids and may waive irregularities in the bidding process.

For more information and pictures of the vehicles, interested parties can visit the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted directly at (812) 649-6314.

The sale represents a routine disposal of aging fleet vehicles as the county updates its law enforcement equipment and maintains operational efficiency.