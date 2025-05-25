On Saturday, May 24, 2025, the Dubois County Veterans Council hosted its Annual Memorial Day Observance on the historic Courthouse Square in Jasper, Indiana. The ceremony brought together veterans, local officials, and community members to honor the sacrifices of military service members.

The event commenced at 10 a.m., with U.S. Navy veteran David Stockberger serving as Master of Ceremonies. Stockberger, President of the Dubois County Veterans Council, is affiliated with American Legion Post 147, the Legion Riders, 40/8, and Navy Club Ship #90 in Jasper.

Father Luke Hassler, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Ireland, Indiana, delivered the opening blessing and benediction. Newly elected State Senator Daryl Schmitt from Ireland, Indiana, served as the guest speaker, addressing the significance of Memorial Day and the valor of those who served.

A central focus of the observance was the tribute to MSgt Dennis L. Englert, United States Marine Corps (Retired), the honored local deceased veteran for 2025. Born on March 24, 1951, in Huntingburg, Indiana, Englert graduated from Jasper High School in 1969 and earned an Associate Degree from Vincennes University. He dedicated over 22 years to the Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. His distinguished career in logistics and supply operations included assignments across the United States and overseas, such as Parris Island, SC; Camp LeJeune, NC; Naval Station Memphis, TN; Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, AZ; Iwakuni and Okinawa, Japan; Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, CA; San Diego and Anaheim, CA; Naval Station Glenview, IL; Camp Pendleton, CA; and Marine Corps Air Station New River, NC, from where he retired.

During the Persian Gulf War, Englert served aboard the U.S.S. Nassau, an amphibious assault ship, where he experienced combat operations, including an incident involving a sea mine. He passed away on February 27, 2024, at the age of 72, and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Frances Englert, two daughters, five grandchildren, two sisters, and two brothers.

Englert was a life member of several organizations in Dubois County, including the Marine Corps League, Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detachment 931, VFW Post 673 in Jasper, American Legion Post 147, the Moose Lodge, and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

The ceremony also included a bell ceremony and reading of names to honor all veterans from Dubois County who passed away since the previous Memorial Day. The observance concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of the National Anthem and “Taps,” performed by newly elected Congressman and Jasper native, Mark Messmer.

The Annual Memorial Day Observance served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and the enduring gratitude of the Dubois County community.