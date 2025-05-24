Latest News

Washington Police Assist in Arrest Linked to Vincennes Armed Robbery Tragic Farm Vehicle Crash Kills 77-Year-Old in Daviess County Dubois County Deputy Graduates Law Enforcement Academy, Begins Field Training New Jasper Officer Advances to Field Training After Academy Graduation Dubois County Chamber Launches 2025 Quarterly Business Grant Program

On May 23, 2025, Detectives with the Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a Vincennes Police Department Detective of an Armed Robbery that had recently taken place in Vincennes. Detectives were provided with suspect information and possible vehicle information. A short time later, suspects and a vehicle matching the description were located by a WPD Detective.

Before contact was made, the vehicle left the location. Detectives/Officers with both WPD and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Multiple individuals were detained without incident. During a Probable Cause search of the vehicle, Officers reported seizing 3 handguns. One of those handguns has since been confirmed as being stolen.

-As a result, 21-year old Jonathan Crew was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun & Driving While Suspended. The investigation by VPD is ongoing. Assisting throughout was also WPD K9 Fen.

*All individuals are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty*

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post