On May 23, 2025, Detectives with the Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a Vincennes Police Department Detective of an Armed Robbery that had recently taken place in Vincennes. Detectives were provided with suspect information and possible vehicle information. A short time later, suspects and a vehicle matching the description were located by a WPD Detective.

Before contact was made, the vehicle left the location. Detectives/Officers with both WPD and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Multiple individuals were detained without incident. During a Probable Cause search of the vehicle, Officers reported seizing 3 handguns. One of those handguns has since been confirmed as being stolen.

-As a result, 21-year old Jonathan Crew was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun & Driving While Suspended. The investigation by VPD is ongoing. Assisting throughout was also WPD K9 Fen.

*All individuals are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty*