On May 23rd, 2025, at approximately 5:03 pm, the Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report of a traffic accident on SR 57 near Crestwood Dr. The caller reported a spreader truck ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

Dennis P. Toy (68) was traveling northbound on SR 57 operating a John Deere 800R for Helena Agri Enterprise, LLC. For unknown reasons, the John Deere 800R went off the roadway. As the John Deere 800R traveled through a yard, it struck three trees before coming to rest.

Daniel J. Ritterskamp (77) was maintaining his yard as the John Deere 800R came to a stop. Mr. Ritterskamp was run over and entrapped underneath the front end of the John Deere 800R. Mr. Ritterskamp was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Washington Township Fire, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Daviess Community Hospital Ambulance Service, Washington City Fire, Washington City Police, and Briggeman’s Towing.