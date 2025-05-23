In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Steve Lindauer and Dave Flynn, Marine Corp. Veterans with the Southern Indiana Leathernecks, to discuss the annual Dubois County Memorial Day Ceremony happening on Saturday, May 24th, Memorial services happening in Dubois County Cemeteries this weekend into Memorial Day, and the various local organizations working with and for Veterans to present many upcoming events throughout 2025.

Support them on social media and learn more about how you can get involved with the SILD Marines: https://www.facebook.com/SILDMarines

https://youtu.be/iwUKjsAPiVs