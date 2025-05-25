Two men were taken into custody on multiple drug-related charges following a high-risk traffic stop in Paoli on Thursday, May 22.

According to the Paoli Police Department, narcotics officers were patrolling when they noticed a vehicle with a headlight out. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into a driveway before accelerating at a high rate of speed. Officers quickly executed a high-risk stop and detained the driver, Randy Burress, and passenger, Sean Edmonds, without incident.

A search of the individuals resulted in the discovery of approximately 43 grams of methamphetamine, a syringe, a legend drug, and drug baggies.

Burress was charged with possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and is listed as a habitual offender currently out on parole.

Edmonds was charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, and is also listed as a habitual offender out on parole.

The Paoli Police Department reiterated its commitment to combating the distribution of illegal drugs and emphasized the importance of community partnerships in efforts to reduce drug addiction and exposure, particularly among young people.